As the curtains of history swivel open, we are graced by the grand return of a legend. The mere mention of the Orient Express conjures up images of opulence, romance, and mystery. This legendary luxury train, which began its operations in 1883, announces its revival in an all-new format. After nearly 140 years steeped in stories and splendor, the Orient Express is set to reclaim its glory in 2024.

The Orient Express: a Journey Through History

Birth of a Legend

The tale of this iconic locomotive begins with Georges Nagelmackers who founded it in 1883. His inspiration was drawn from his travels across the Americas. Built as a testament to lavishness and comfort, the Orient Express swiftly became synonymous with elegance and refinement within European capitals.

A Historical Pause

However, all good things come to an end; so it did for this storied train when it ceased operations in 1977. Yet, like any timeless piece of art, it refused to fade into oblivion.

Having explored the origins and journey of our beloved locomotive, let’s now turn our attention to its impending revival.

The Rebirth of a Railroad Legend

A Chance Rediscovery

In what can be dubbed as a fortuitous event, 17 authentic carriages dating back to the 1920s-1930s were discovered intact in Poland. This discovery made possible the ambitious project of bringing back the Orient Express. SNCF, who owns the Orient Express brand since 1977, took on the task to restore these historic gems for their upcoming debut at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The question that arises now is – how do you breathe a new life into an old soul ? The answer lies in the perfect blend of yesterday’s grandeur and today’s luxury.

Art Deco and Luxury on Rails: the Refurbished Interior

A Modern Tribute to a Bygone Era

Each of the 17 original carriages from the “Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express” fleet will be adorned with exceptional decors, offering passengers an unparalleled experience. The interior design, conceived by architect Maxime d’Angeac, pays homage to the mythical heritage of the Orient Express while infusing it with extreme comfort and luxury.

As we marvel at the revamped interior, let’s embark on a virtual journey across its traditional routes.

The Legendary Itineraries of the Orient Express

Riding Through Time

In addition to its vibrant history and luxurious appeal, the Orient Express is also renowned for its iconic journeys. SNCF plans to relaunch these legendary routes, including Paris, venice, and Istanbul. It would be an opportunity for travelers to revisit the charm of these cities through a nostalgic lens.

Now that we have traced its past steps, let’s meet the architect who is orchestrating this symphony on rails.

A Passionate Architect Serving the Legendary Train

Maxime d’Angeac: the Conductor of Change

Maxime d’Angeac is tasked with transforming this historical masterpiece into a modern-day epitome of luxury. His vision for this project is to create a seamless fusion between old-world charm and contemporary comforts while maintaining an unwavering respect for its legendary lineage.

With an understanding of how he is shaping this locomotive marvel, let’s delve into how it will be ushered into the modern age.

The Orient Express in Modernity: innovations and Exclusive Services

Stepping into the Future

Notwithstanding its vintage charm, the new Orient Express is set to feature an array of modern conveniences and exceptional services. With an emphasis on comfort and luxury, passengers can expect a journey that’s as remarkable as the train’s rich history.

As we look forward to this enthralling blend of past and present, let’s understand how you can secure your place in this piece of history.

Traveling on The Orient Express: how to Book Your Place ?

Securing Your Journey

Frank Bernard from SNCF hopes for the grand launch of this opulent European luxury train by 2024. Once launched, securing a seat on one of these journeys will be akin to owning a piece of history.

It’s not just about resurrecting an iconic railway, but also about reviving an era defined by elegance, mystique, and grandeur. The return of the Orient Express promises to be more than mere transportation; it’s a journey through time that celebrates our connection with history while embracing our future. So step aboard, savor each moment and become a part of its enduring legacy.

