Introduction

If you, like many others, have been wrestling with the recent Snapchat redesign and long for the way things used to be, then this article is your best bet. We will explore why some users prefer the old version and guide you on how to revert back to it. But remember, with every step backward, there are potential risks.

Why revert to the old version of Snapchat ?

The Problem with The New Version

November’s interface overhaul was intended to simplify usage and provide a more attractive platform for advertisers. Unfortunately, it seems that lots of users found the new interface more difficult to navigate than its predecessor.

This resulted in a notable backlash: a Change.org petition demanding a return to the previous layout attracted over 730, 500 signatures in just a few days.

After such a strong negative response from their user base, isn’t it reasonable to ask: how can I get back the old version of Snapchat ?

Identifying which version of Snapchat you prefer

Finding Your Perfect Match

Prior to making any changes, it’s important to identify exactly which version of Snapchat you are looking for. Perhaps you preferred an even older iteration before other updates were instituted.

Transitioning smoothly into our next section:

Methods for reverting to an older version on Android

Using APK Files

The world of Android provides us with possibilities beyond that of iOS. One such possibility is installing previous versions of apps by downloading APK files from online sources.

Note: You must enable ‘Unknown Sources’ within your security settings prior to installation.

You must enable ‘Unknown Sources’ within your security settings prior to installation. Warning: Be cautious when downloading non-official files as they may pose a security risk.

Third-Party App Stores

Another method to acquire an older version of Snapchat might be through third-party app stores. However, the same warnings apply when accessing non-official platforms.

Now that we’ve taken care of Android users, let’s turn our attention to iPhone users:

How to downgrade Snapchat on iOS

The Challenge With iOS

Unfortunately, reverting back to a previous version of an app on iOS is not as straightforward as on Android due to Apple’s strict control over the app ecosystem. Nevertheless, there are still ways around this which involve jailbreaking or using third-party services, both of which come with their own risks.

Whether you’re an Android or iOS user, it is essential you understand the potential hazards before making any changes:

The risks associated with returning to older versions of apps

Potential Security Issues

Older versions of applications can expose your device and personal data to risks. As time progresses, developers enhance security features in new updates.

Risks Data breaches Vulnerable to malware attacks Lack of support for outdated apps

Tips for adapting to frequent Snapchat updates

Embracing Change Over Time

If you’re contemplating sticking with the newest version, here are some tips :

Patiently explore : Give yourself some time to get accustomed to the new layout and features.

Give yourself some time to get accustomed to the new layout and features. Stay updated : Regularly check for app updates to enjoy the latest features and improvements.

We’ve walked you through the steps on how to revert back to the old Snapchat interface if you’re not a fan of the new design. Remember, while it might be tempting to go back to what’s familiar, each step backwards could potentially expose your device and data to risks. Therefore, it’s important to consider these factors carefully before making any changes. For those willing to embrace change, take some time navigating through the new interface – you might just grow to like it !

5/5 - (12 votes)