7 essential tips for choosing the perfect beach towel

Choosing the perfect beach towel is not a task to be taken lightly. Your beach towel is your companion in summer leisure, providing comfort and serving various purposes, from being a soft surface on the hot sand to wrapping up when the heat drops. However, selecting one requires more than just grabbing any colorful fabric you spot at a store; it's about comfort, quality, aesthetics, and longevity. Let's delve into seven essential tips on how you can choose your ultimate beach towel.

Selecting The Material of Your Beach Towel

Option Between Cotton and Bamboo

Most beach towels are made from cotton, loved for its fluffiness and high absorbency. However, bamboo is also gaining popularity due to its eco-friendly nature and ultra-soft texture. The choice of material will depend on your personal preference and intended use.

Honeycomb Texture Towels for Light Travelling

If you value travel convenience, consider honeycomb texture towels. They tend to have a grammage of around 250 g/m² which makes them ideal for light packing while still offering decent absorbency.

Having understood the importance of material, it's now time to explore another equally significant aspect – grammage.

Choosing the Grammage for Your Beach Towel

Determining Comfort and Absorbency Through Grammage

The grammage per square meter plays a crucial role in determining both the comfort and absorption capabilities of your towel. A higher grammage indicates higher quality as it translates into plushier feel and superior water absorption. Velvet cotton towels usually weigh around 500 g/m² demonstrating excellent quality; whereas lighter foutas come with lower grammage.

After considering both material and grammage, the next step is to ensure your beach towel is of the right size.

Finding The Ideal Size for Your Beach Towel

Standard Dimensions for Individual Use

For individual use, the standard dimensions range from 80 x 160 cm to 100 x 170 cm. These sizes provide ample space to lay down comfortably without your limbs touching the hot sand.

Opting for Larger Sizes: the Beach Sheet

If you prefer more room or planning a beach day out with friends or family, consider a beach sheet. It comes in larger dimensions than a standard towel, offering more space to relax and dry off.

While size does matter, it's equally important to keep up with the trend !

Trending Beach Towel Styles this Summer

The Charm of Classic Beach Towels

The classic beach towels never go out of style. They are available in various designs including vibrant colors and patterns that add a personal touch while still serving its purpose as a great beach companion.

The Elegance of Fringe-Laden Foutas

Foutas, light fabric towels adorned with fringes, offer not only functionality but also an added aesthetic appeal. They are becoming increasingly popular for their lightweight and stylish design.

The style of your towel can make a statement about you ! However, even the most attractive towel won't last long if it isn't finished properly.

The Importance of Finishes for A Durable Towel

The Role of High Grammage in Quality Bath Linens

In bath linens like luxury bathrobes, grammage usually ranges between 450 g/m² and 700 g/m². Higher grammage ensures superior comfort but can become bulky when wet, emphasizing the importance of a balance between comfort and practicality.

After investing in a well-crafted beach towel, you need to ensure it's properly cared for to extend its lifespan.

Maintaining Your Beach Towel to Prolong Its Lifespan

Importance of Proper Upkeep

Like many aspects of life, maintenance is key. Regular washing, avoiding harsh chemicals, and appropriate storage all contribute to keeping your towel in top condition for longer periods.

And speaking of maintenance, here are practical tips on how to clean your beach towel.

Practical Tips for Cleaning Your Beach Towel

Cleaning Do's and Don'ts

Always follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer. Generally, avoid using bleach or fabric softeners as they can damage the fibers and decrease absorption capacity. Also, try not to iron your towel as heat can harm its fluffy texture.

In summary, choosing a beach towel goes beyond picking out pretty patterns – factors such as dimensions, material type, grammage, quality bath-linen standards, and maintenance practices all play crucial roles. Cotton towels with suitable grammage usually strike an excellent balance between comfort and practicality for those relaxing moments by the beach or poolside. So next time you're shopping for one, remember these tips and make an informed purchase. Enjoy your time under the sun with your perfect beach companion !

