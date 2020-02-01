life-hack:-the-best-tech-to-make-your-life-easier

As CEO of Thread — an AI personal shopper — my life is all about hunting for innovation.

These are some of the smart gadgets that make my schedule run more smoothly.

Fitbit Inspire HR

I tend to wake up an hour earlier than my wife, which used to cause her to wake up too when my alarm went off. Not any more. I use the silent alarm feature on the Inspire HR which gently buzzes me awake, letting me get up without disturbing her. And, it looks sleek on my wrist too.

£89.99 | Fitbit | Buy it now

Zero

The latest research on time-restricted eating suggests our our cells have circadian rhythms, like our sleep cycle, and our body needs time without processing food in order to heal itself. The simplest thing is avoid eating each day for 13 to 16 hours. I use Zero to track my daily fasts.

Free | Zero Fasting | Download now

Waking Up

I’ve meditated daily for about five years and tried lots of apps but Waking Up by philosopher Sam Harris is the one that’s had the most impact on me. Rather than just focusing on helping you to relax, it takes you on a journey to explore consciousness and shows you that you are not your thoughts.

First 20 days free | Waking Up | Download now

Arlen

Our stylists find contemporary, minimal styles work on a lot of men who want to feel up-to-date but not overly fashiony. They decided to design their own brand, and Arlen was born. Everything is made using premium materials and produced in high-quality, small-batch sizes.

Approx £55 | Thread | Buy it now

Byte

Culture and technology is a two-way adaptive system: tech changes how we interact with each other, and culture enables new forms of tech to thrive. The latest example is Byte, a social platform built around short looping videos from the creators of Vine. It’s beautifully designed, and for my money one of the next big things.

Free | Byte | Download now

côte&ciel Isar rucksack

I like to be able to work anywhere, so I couldn’t function without a great laptop backpack to keep my gadgets secure. Fortunately, my Thread stylist found one that looks beautiful too.

€270 (about £228) | côte&ciel | Buy it now

Away’s The Carry On

I don’t travel loads with work, but when I do I always use my Away suitcase. It’s light, sturdy and designed to compress your clothes so they’re not creased on arrival. Plus, it has an in-built battery so I can charge my phone on the move.

From £225 | Away | Buy it now

Cirrus No.2 Steamer from Steamery

Ironing clothes is a hassle. One thing I’ve learned from starting a styling company is that stylists never do it. Instead they use steamers, which are much faster and effective. This one from Swedish brand Steamery is portable and beautifully-designed.

£110 | Steamery | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter

