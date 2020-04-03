🔥Lidl opening hours: the supermarket's new operating times amid the coronavirus lockdown🔥

If you shop at Lidl, you should know that the supermarket chain has adapted its operating hours and introduced in-store measures to keep staff and customers safe during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

From opening times to item restrictions, here’s everything you need to know.

What are the opening hours for Lidl?

Weekdays and Saturdays: most stores are open from 7am until 8pm. On bank holidays they will open one hour later than usual.

Sundays: open from 10am to 7pm.

Find your local Lidl’s store hours here.

How to shop in-store

For everyone’s safety, remain two metres from other customers as well as Lidl staff. There are also protection screens at the checkout for everyone’s protection. Contactless and card payments are encouraged.

Fresh bakery items are now pre-bagged as a response to public health concerns.

What item restrictions are in place?

There are quantity limits on selected items, but you can continue shopping for most items without any restrictions. Quantity limits vary from store to store but it’s important to note that stock is replenished every day so just buy what you need to avoid depriving anyone else of an essential item.

Do NHS staff and the elderly have special supermarket shopping times?

There is no ‘silver hour’ for the elderly in Lidl’s UK stores, but the Irish branches are dedicating the first two hours of trade to pensioners.

While the supermarket is working with the Royal Voluntary Service to send fresh fruit and veg bags to health workers, it has not put special measures in place for NHS staff to shop in-store.

Can I order online?

Lidl does not currently offer online delivery services.