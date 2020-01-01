libraries-will-be-given-more-money-after-years-of-decline-because-they-are-‘safe-places’,-promises-arts-council-chief 

Libraries will be given more money after years of decline because they are “places people feel safe in”, the Arts Council chief has promised.

Sir Nicholas Serota, the body’s chairman, said libraries are set to get more help to play a “larger role” in the communities they serve as “sustaining” them is vital.

“There is big scope when you talk about what is happening in high streets and communities for libraries to play a much larger role,” Sir Serota said in an interview with the Guardian.

“Many are already. Libraries are trusted places. They are places people feel safe in. Sustaining libraries and helping them move into the 21st century is an important part of what the Arts Council should be doing.”

The Arts Council England will publish its 10-year strategy for the arts next month to replace its previous strategy, Great Art and Culture for Everyone, which covered 2010 to 2020.

A key priority of the new strategy is to extend the arts to “those people who are not participating. There are too many places that in order to see something of real quality you have to travel long distances.”

The east of England is set to be target, with “a whole range of towns and cities” from the “East Midlands to Newcastle” in need further investment.