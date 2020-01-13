liam-plunkett-reveals-england-hurt:-‘i’ve-just-played-the-world-cup,-been-one-of-the-best-bowlers-and-then-it’s-like,-“well-all-right,-you’re-done”‘

Liam Plunkett has revealed the hurt he felt at being ditched by England and his fear that he will never be recalled to the side.

Despite the pace bowler’s fine performances in the World Cup – England won all seven of the games in which he played, and his victims included Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson – Plunkett was unsentimentally axed after the competition.

First, Plunkett lost his white-ball central contract; then he was dropped for the Twenty20 squad for the tour of New Zealand; and then he was omitted from the one-day international squad, too, so Plunkett will be ­absent in Cape Town next month when England play their first ODI since the World Cup. Plunkett was not even ­contacted directly to be told he was being dropped.

“I got a phone call for the T20 ­series, and then I think I found out on social media about the South ­Africa ODI series,” he said.

He has had minimal contact with Eoin Morgan, England’s limited-overs captain, which Plunkett admits has left him miffed. “I’ve not heard too much from him, so I’ve told him how I felt a little bit about it. I’ve just played the World Cup and I’ve been one of the best bowlers in that team in the World Cup and the years before, so all of a sudden it’s like ‘well all right, you’re done’.