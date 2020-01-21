liam-hemsworth-joins-mum-for-lunch-after-pda-session-with-girlfriend-gabriella-brooks

Liam Hemsworth enjoyed a lunch date with mum Leonie as he returned to LA, following an emotional benefit for the Australian bushfires.

The Hunger Games actor was spotted leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica with his mother, as they spent the afternoon together.

And the 30-year-old opted for a casual look for their day out, rocking a plain white t-shirt and blue trousers.

He completed the look with a simple grey hoodie, sunglasses and white Converse.

While his mum opted for a checked shirt with black skinny jeans, along with a pair of heeled boots.

Liam’s appearance comes after he got very close to girlfriend Gabriella Brooks on a beach day, packing on all sorts of PDA.

The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they made the most of the sunshine in Byron Bay.

At one point the former Neighbours star – who was previously married to Miley Cyrus – crouched over the model to give her a quick kiss.

It was recently claimed he had introduced Gabriella to his family in December, who quickly gave her their approval.

‘Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,’ an insider told Us Weekly. ‘His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.’

While in Australia, Liam stopped in at the Make It Rain bash with brother Chris Hemsworth, to raise money for bushfire relief after blazes ripped across the country.

And they got up on stage to embrace comedian Celeste Barber, who had managed to smash her $50million (£26.4million) donation target.

Chris also pledged $1million (£525k) of his own money to the firefighters battling the flames.

‘Hey there guys, as you’re well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation,’ the Thor actor told fans.

‘They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on its way, we’re really still in the thick of it here, and there are plenty of challenging times ahead still to come.

‘So, what we need is your support and your donations. I’m going to put forward a million dollars and was hoping you can contribute in any shape or form.

‘That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need for our support.

‘Thank you to everyone who’s sent all their well wishes and donations already. It’s greatly appreciated here in Australia.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Dog The Bounty Hunter reassures fans after sick death hoax: ‘Not so fast haters’

MORE: Rihanna ‘flirted with’ the idea of dating Drake as they’re spotted together after Hassan Jameel split





