Liam Gallagher's son and Ringo Starr's grandson in court on Tesco brawl charges

Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson arrived at court this morning to deny criminal charges over an alleged brawl at a branch of Tesco in Hampstead.

Gene Appleton Gallagher and Sonny Starkey, both 18, are accused of affray over the late-night incident at a Tesco Express store in Heath Street.

Together with 19-year-old Noah Ponte, who is also charged with racially aggravated common assault, the teenagers appeared in the dock at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court this morning.

Gallagher, the younger son of Oasis frontman Liam and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, kept his head down as he arrived at the court accompanied by his uncle, The Prodigy founder Liam Howlett.

Sonny Starkey and Gene Gallagher leave court today (Jeremy Selwyn)

Starkey, the grandson of The Beatles’ drummer Sir Ringo, entered the court via a side entrance and was joined inside the building by his father, Jason Starkey.

Gallagher, who was wearing white trainers with his grey suit, Starkey, and Ponte all pleaded not guilty to affray, while Ponte also denied the racially aggravated assault charge.

They all chose for the case to be sent to Wood Green crown court for a trial, and were released on unconditional bail until a hearing on March 9.

Gene Gallagher outside Highbury Magistrates’ Court (Jeremy Selwyn)

Gene Gallagher had a starring role alongside his father and grandmother Peggy on a 2017 Stand Up To Cancer edition of TV show Gogglebox and in October he joined Liam on stage to play drums on Later … With Jools Holland.

He was pictured with Sonny Starkey at a fashion launch in September.

In a statement, the Met Police confirmed that all three men had been charged with affray.

“Gene Gallagher, 18, of Hampstead, Noah Ponte, 19, of Hampstead, and Sonny Starkey, 18, of Hampstead, were charged by postal requisition with affray.

“Ponte has also been charged with racially aggravated common assault.

“This follows an investigation into an incident at a shop in Heath Street… on Friday, 17 May 2019.”