liam-gallagher-says-he’s-officially-‘lost-the-plot’-while-listening-to-blur-and-we-never-thought-we’d-see-the-day

Liam Gallagher think he’s officially lost the plot. Why, you ask? Because he’s listening to Blur.

Who else never thought they’d see the day?

Oasis fans will know that the iconic band and Blur had a bit of a rivalry back in the day and Liam hasn’t exactly been shy about keeping said rivalry going in the realm of Twitter.

He’s been known to throw shots at Blur’s Damon Albarn in the past and hurling yet more shade in Albarn’s direction, Liam likened listening to Blur as ‘losing the plot’.

The rocker, who recently hinted at an Oasis reunion in 2022, tweeted: ‘You know you’ve lost the plot when your listening to blur go out.’ [sic]

Fans were quick to remind Liam of the unwritten rule that Oasis and Blur just don’t mix, with one commenting: ‘You need to get back on tour very quickly.’

Another said: ‘How dare you … what’s the matter with you,’ while a third tweeted: ‘get out of it liam.’

Of course, there were the few that quickly criticised Liam’s latest music choice, with some branding him ‘just as bad as Noel’, who ended up collaborating with Albarn on Gorillaz track, We Got The Power.

‘You’re almost as bad as noel,’ tweeted one fan, while the next joked: ‘What’s next? A collaboration with damon? Just like noel.’

Cast your minds to way back when (OK, not that long ago) in 2017 when Liam was quick to call Albarn a ‘gobsh*te’ and Noel that ‘creepy one for Oasis’ while reviewing their song.

He wrote: ‘That d*ck out of Blur and the creepy one out of Oasis need to hang there heads in shame as it’s no dancing in the streets.

‘That gobsh*te out of blur might have turned noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me nxt time i see him there’s gonna be war.’ [sic]

So when did the decade-long rivalry all begin? Well, things at first were pretty amicable between the two Britpop bands, until Liam got particularly smug when Oasis’ Some Might Say hit number one and he couldn’t resist rubbing it in Blur’s face at a party to celebrate.

Blur then wanted to take on Oasis and, naturally, the two bands found themselves in a chart battle back in 1995, where Blur actually came out on top.

Oasis later responded by giving a rendition of Blur’s Parklife, that they’d renamed Sh*telife, at the Brits.

Oh, those were the days, eh.





