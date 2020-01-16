liam-broady’s-‘blood-boiling’-over-australian-open’s-decision-not-to-postpone-matches-due-to-poor-air-quality

Britain’s Liam Broady has been angered by the Australian Open’s decision not to postpone qualifying matches because of poor air quality this week, saying it has made his ‘blood boil’ and called for players to make a stand.

Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire from her qualifying match on Tuesday after having a coughing fit on court, while a number of other players sought treatment including taking asthma inhalers.

Broady lost his first-round match to Ilya Ivashka on Tuesday during the smoky conditions and, even though the air was much clearer by Thursday, he does not want the issue to be forgotten.

In a post on Twitter, the 26-year-old from Stockport wrote:

“The more I think about the conditions we played in a few days ago, the more it boils my blood. We can’t let this slide.