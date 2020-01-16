liam-broady’s-‘blood-boiling’-over-australian-open’s-decision-not-to-postpone-matches-due-to-poor-air-quality

Britain’s Liam Broady has been angered by the Australian Open’s decision not to postpone qualifying matches because of poor air quality this week, saying it has made his ‘blood boil’ and called for players to make a stand.
Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire from her qualifying match on Tuesday after having a coughing fit on court, while a number of other players sought treatment including taking asthma inhalers.
Broady lost his first-round match to Ilya Ivashka on Tuesday during the smoky conditions and, even though the air was much clearer by Thursday, he does not want the issue to be forgotten.
In a post on Twitter, the 26-year-old from Stockport wrote:
“The more I think about the conditions we played in a few days ago, the more it boils my blood. We can’t let this slide.
“The email we received yesterday from the ATP and AO was a slap in the face. Conditions were ‘playable’. Were they healthy? Citizens of Melbourne were warned to keep their animals indoors the day I played qualifying, and yet we were expected to go outside for high intensity physical competition?
“What do we have to do to create a players’ union? Where is the protection for players, both male and female? When multiple players need asthma spray on court and they don’t even have asthma? When a player collapses and has to retire due to respiratory issues?
“On tour we let so many things go that aren’t right but at some point we have to make a stand. ALL players need protection not just a select few.”
Tournament organisers insist they are taking the issue very seriously and only sent players out on Tuesday after being advised by experts that it was safe to do so.
But notably play was delayed for longer on Wednesday despite very similar conditions while Dr Brett Sutton, the chief health officer for the state of Victoria, said the tournament should come up with a clear policy.
Although air quality has now improved, there remains the distinct possibility the smoke could return during the tournament.
Eighteen-time grand slam singles champion Chris Evert believes the health of players must be the priority.
The ESPN analyst said: “It is a health issue, and especially when it gets on to three out of five sets and you’re out there for a long time. You want to be able to breathe some clean air.
“I think that they really have to keep a close eye on it. The tournament seems to be such a small sort of thing compared to what’s happening in the country but I would put the players’ health first for sure and, even if they had to play at a different time, it doesn’t matter. We’re talking about lives.”