liam-broady-‘blood-boiling’-over-australian-open-qualifying-debacle-as-he-calls-for-players-union

British tennis player Liam Broady has called for a tennis players union to be formed after he was among the Australian Open qualifiers who competed in smoky Melbourne air filled with fumes from the bushfires ravaging the country.

Broady, 26, went down 6-3 6-0 to Ilya Ivashka in his first-round qualifying match on Tuesday and admitted the incident had made his ‘blood boil’ as he called for other players to make a collective stand.

Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic retired from her qualifying match on the same day after collapsing to her knees due to a coughing fit and tournament organisers have come under fire for sending players out in those conditions.

It’s time for a players union. This is becoming absurd. @sventennis @waliedesq https://t.co/dyGJyMpD9l — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) January 14, 2020

Canadian ATP council member Vasek Pospisil called for a players union – not a new phenomenon in tennis politics and one that’s backed by defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic – in the aftermath of the incident and Broady has made a similar call after being angered by players’ treatment at Melbourne Park.

‘The more I think about the conditions we played in a few days ago the more it boils my blood,’ Broady posted in a statement on Twitter. ‘We can’t let this slide.

‘The email we received yesterday from the ATP and AO was a slap in the face, conditions were ‘playable’. Were they ‘healthy’?

‘Citizens of Melbourne were warned to keep their animals indoors the day I played qualifying, and yet we were expected to go outside for high intensity physical competition?

‘What do we have to do to create a players union? Where is the protection for players, both male and female?

‘When multiple players need asthma spray on court and they don’t even have asthma? When a player collapses and has to retire due to respiratory issues?

We can’t let this go. @VasekPospisil @DreddyTennis @Jay27798 @sventennis @hotdog6969 @GBtennis @NaomiBroady pic.twitter.com/KYxSW2kP2I — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) January 15, 2020

‘On tour we let so many things go that aren’t right but at some point we have to make a stand. ALL players need protection not just a select few.’

While Broady was eliminated, his compatriot Harriet Dart has booked her spot in the final round of qualifying.

Dart reached the main draw last year, before being double bagelled by Maria Sharapova, and wins against Elitsa Kostova and Nicole Gibbs have put her on the verge of repeating that feat in 2020.

Her final opponent will be Italy’s Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

There was a terrific British result elsewhere for Heather Watson, who beat top seed and former Australian Open semi-finalist Elise Mertens 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 7-5 to reach the semi-finals in Hobart.

Elsewhere, British men Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans were beaten in Auckland and Adelaide.

Edmund went down to big-serving American John Isner 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) and will now head to Melbourne to face Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Evans narrowly lost to in-form Russian Andrey Rublev, who won 6-4 3-6 6-3 at the Adelaide International.

The British No. 1 will face Mackenzie McDonald in his opening Australian Open match and is on course to face defending champion Novak Djokovic in round three.

