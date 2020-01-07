lgbt-tiktok-teens-obsessed-with-‘mike-pence-summer-camp’-memes-after-donald-trump’s-impeachment

TikTok humour can be niche but the new trend of joking about the prospect of LGBT conversion camps run by Mike Pence has taken it to a whole new level.

In the theme of responding to terrifying topics with memes, users of the platform have been joking about the grim idea following Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Because if we don’t laugh, we’ll cry.

Tagging the videos with #PenceSummerCamp, one user, Diana Turner, joked about seeing ‘TikTok lesbians’ and her girlfriend in the camp, before quickly doing the sign of the cross when she imagined seeing Pence himself.

@gracie_el._ if u don’t get it sorry i don’t have enough time to explain #itsajoke #pencesummercamp #fyp #foryou #lgbt #lesbian ♬ original sound – ryanthorburn93

Another, Gracie Rose, used Jayne Connery’s ‘I want to go home’ rant from Big Brother 2016, with the caption: ‘Me at pence’s summer camp when I’m only placed in a cabin with furries.’

‘I don’t know about y’all, but I ain’t missing Pence’s summer camp for this World War 3, I just ain’t doing that,’ one more said.

‘What if we actually made a summer camp for the gays and it was free?’ he asked.

@dianaturner12 Comment who you’d wanna see at summer camp 🤪🌈 #pencesummercamp #summercamp #mikepence #gay #lgbt #fyp #foryou #foryoupage ♬ Did Too Much – LLusion

‘Can we get a gay billionaire to sponsor us? Can like Tim Cook throw together some money and just send a bunch of gay people to summer camp for free? Please?’

Your move, Tim.

Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached in December 2019.

@boochiequeen #greenscreen 😳😳 #wwiii #worldwar3 #pencesummercamp #gay #homosexual #fyp #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – boochiequeen



A vote to impeach the 45th president on an obstruction of justice charge also passed with 229 in favor and 198 against, with Trump now set to face a trial in the Senate next month which could ultimately see him booted from the White House.

A total of 228 Democrats, and two independents voted to impeach on the abuse office charge.

Meanwhile, during his career, Pence has actively fought against measures to protect LGBT people from discrimination.

At one point, he even proposed diverting crucial federal funds away from HIV treatment and prevention, and investing in traumatic ‘gay cure’ therapies instead.





