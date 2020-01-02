lg-built-a-65-inch-‘rollable-tv’-that-unfurls-itself-from-the-ceiling

If your telly is getting a bit long in the tooth, you may fancy upgrading to one with a better resolution, improved sound or a sharper colour palette.

Well how about one that slowly unfurls itself from the ceiling like some sort of technological ancient scroll?

That’s what South Korean company LG is planning to reveal later this month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

LG Display – the division of the company tasked with building screens – already has a number of ‘rollable’ TVs in its portfolio, but being able to attach one to the roof is a new trick.

The company said in a press release the 65-inch OLED panel can be unrolled like a projector screen and is built for living rooms. Presumably, the living rooms of billionaires as it’s likely to cost a packet if it ever makes it to the consumer market.

‘The 65-inch UHD roll-down OLED TV, which can be installed naturally as part of the space and can only be used down when needed, is expected to increase the level of smart home interior by increasing space utilization,’ the company said.

Unfortunately, LG hasn’t provided any pictures or videos to actually show its creation in action. We imagine that particular reveal is being held back until CES kicks off.

Whether or not we’ll actually be able to get hold of these TVs remains to be seen. LG previously stated the rollable TV it showed off at CES 2019 would be available later that year – only for nothing to materialise.