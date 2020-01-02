lexii-alijai’s-final-social-post-before-passing-away-was-a-new-year’s-eve-message-urging-fans-to-‘be-safe’

Lexii Alijai’s final Facebook post before passing away yesterday was a New Year’s Eve message urging fans to ‘be safe’, it has emerged.

The star was aged just 21 when she died yesterday. The cause of her death has not yet been released.

Re-sharing her own post from 2014, Lexii said on New Year’s Eve: ‘Stayin in the crib as usual on New Years… Iont [sic] do parties. I hope everyone has fun, be safe!’

This is heartbreakingly poignant.

Kehlani, known for songs like Gangsta and Good Life, was among the first to pay tribute to rising star Lexii.

‘Jus got the worst fkin news ever. my heart is BROKE. FK’, she wrote.

‘Weakest saddest way to start a new year. i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here.

‘love on your people please.

She added: ‘It’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s st i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for why bro.

‘You were so special bro i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex imma miss you so bad you was about to get everything you always talked about.’

i keep typing and backspacing

you knew what you meant to me

everyone knew what you meant

you were so special bro

i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex

imma miss you so bad

you was about to get everything you always talked about RIP MY BABY

I LOVE YOU LEX 4L — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Lexii … my God man … — Wale (@Wale) January 1, 2020

Kehlani and Lexii, whose real name was Alexis Alijai Lynch, collaborated on the 2015 track Jealous.

Rapper Wale also spoke out about the news, tweeting ‘Lexii… my God man…’

The musician grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota and built a following rapping over songs such as Drake’s Girls Love Beyonce and Bryson Tiller’s Exchange.

She released her debut album, Growing Pains in 2017.

RIP Lexii.





