lewis-hamilton-training-for-his-first-action-movie-and-challenges-keanu-reeves-for-john-wick-role

Lewis Hamilton is set for a major career change once he retires from Formula One racing, as he’s landed his first action movie role.

And Lewis has high hopes for his acting career as he’s already challenging blockbuster icon Keanu Reeves for a spot in his hit cinema franchise John Wick.

This week, Lewis headed to a shooting range in Los Angeles where he reigned fire on a set of mannequins and seemed to do a good job.

Apparently, he ‘shoots as fast as he drives’, according to Taran Tactical Innovations where he trained.

Or maybe it was the large crowd gathered around him that put him under pressure to hit the ground running?

Teasing the exciting news, the 35-year-old told his Instagram followers: ‘Excited to show you something I’ve started working on. I’ve always loved action movies and dreamed of one day being in one.’

Erm, he’s been busy winning all those Grand Prix titles so honestly, how does he have the time?

Lewis continued: ‘This is where Keanu Reeves trains for his john wick movies so I came here to start training for my first movie role. This is only day 1, was a super fun few hours in a safe professional environment.’

Calling out one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Lewis continued: ‘Keanu, gimme a call, mans ready big thanks to @tarantactical and your amazing team for the time and patience with me. Had the best day.’

Alongside another video of him showing off his shooting skills, Lewis wrote: ‘Had to post this too as I’m still waiting for a call from Keanu re a role in John wick 4.

‘@michaelbjordan mans coming for you job lol #shootermcgavin#johnwick.’

Now that’s fighting talk – maybe he really is cut out for action movies after all.

Lewis has already made a foray into acting. In 2018, he teamed up with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Novak Djokovic to executive produce the Netflix film The Game Changers, which aimed to dispel myths about plant-based diets.





