lewis-capaldi’s-love-island-ex-paige-turley-under-fire-for-homophobic-slur

Love Island’s Paige Turley has come under fire for using a homophobic slur in a social media post.

The 22-year-old contestant and former ex-girlfriend of singer Lewis Capaldi, used the word ‘hoofter’ to describe her brother Marc in a video shared on her Instagram stories back in June.

In the black and white clip, Marc was seen smiling at the camera as the siblings enjoyed their holiday in Dubai and celebrated with a couple of drinks.

Along with a pride flag, Paige captioned the vid: ‘Uuuuuft who’s that big Harry hoofter on the cocktails??’

A hoofter is a derogatory term used to describe gay men.

Some Love Island fans have taken issue with comment, with one blasting: ‘I was looking on her Instagram and came across this video under her travel highlights of her calling someone a ‘Harry hoofter’ accompanied with the pride flag gif – which in my eyes is a homophobic slur.

‘Myself and others are deeply offended and don’t see why someone this day and age is using this language.’

A close friend of Paige’s has defended the comment, telling Mail Online: ‘This was a silly joke between brother and sister and Paige would be mortified to hear she has in anyway offended anyone.’

Paige is currently living it up in the Love Island villa and is growing closer and closer to Finlay with each episode.

After nailing the couples’ challenge, the duo sealed the deal and cemented their romance with a kiss.

Paige’s previous partner Ollie Williams decided to quit the villa after just three days and has refused to appear on Aftersun.

Explaining his decision for leaving the show, Ollie said in the Beach Hut: ‘I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

‘At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Love Island bosses for comment.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





