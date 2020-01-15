lewis-capaldi’s-love-island-ex-paige-turley-‘could-potentially-face-substantial-damages-for-exposing-relationship-secrets’

Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley could face being potentially hit with significant financial repercussions for talking about her relationship with the singer on Love Island.

Before arriving in Cape Town for the ITV2 dating show, the West Lothian native revealed that the Someone You Loved star is her ‘only claim to fame’ and even apologised to him in her VT, saying: ‘I must have been a bto you.’

While Paige has yet to lift the lid on all the ins and outs of her past romance with Lewis, there could be non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) stopping her from going full throttle – despite Lewis even claiming he didn’t know she was going on the show.

An NDA is a legally binding contract that establishes a confidential relationship, with the parties agreeing sensitive information they may obtain will not be made available to any others.

Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk, Dan Badham, an associate in the commercial team at Cripps Pemberton Greenish said: ‘Celebrity gossip makes for great viewing but in this instance could also reveal confidential information that may damage Capaldi’s brand and reputation, particularly given the emotional themes of and inspiration for his music.

‘Whilst we can’t rule out the possibility that Paige signed an NDA (or was otherwise bound by obligations of confidentiality) before starting on the show, there are some interesting factors at play here.’

He continued: ‘If Capaldi didn’t know about Paige’s appearance on the show then it is possible that it didn’t occur to him or his advisers that there was any heightened need to commit Paige to obligations of confidentiality.’

Dan added: ‘Given the nature of Capaldi’s profession it is entirely possible that he and Paige had already entered into an NDA or otherwise agreed to obligations of confidentiality, but this will depend on the advice each party took and how necessary they felt it was in the circumstances.

‘If an NDA or other obligation of confidentiality is in place and is breached the usual remedies are to claim damages and/or seek an injunction in court to stop any more sharing of information which is subject to the NDA or confidentiality obligation.

‘Where breach of confidentiality obligations affects brand value the damages could be significant.’

Of course, we don’t know for certain whether there is an NDA in place between Paige and Lewis – and even if there is, their existence is usually confidential.

