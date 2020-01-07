lewis-capaldi’s-ex-paige-turley-could-be-‘mugged-off-royally’-in-love-island-2020

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The first-ever winter Love Island is just around the corner, and it seems as though Lewis Capaldi’s ex is already in hot water.

With the show kicking off in less than a week, bosses treated fans to a teaser – and we’ve got our body language expert all over it.

Judi James spoke to Metro.co.uk all about the new contestants and what could potentially be in store for them this January.

Kicking off with the girls, things do not look good for Paige Turley as she could be ‘mugged off royally’ while Shaughna Phillips has been branded a Dani Dyer tribute act.

We’re excited.

Paige Turley

The 22-year-old has claimed Lewis Capaldi is her claim to fame, despite the duo calling things off in 2016.

But while she has high hopes for the show, it seems Judi has other thoughts in mind.

She quipped: ‘Hm, she might come with a side order of fame by association thanks to her ex but there’s a distinct lack of intrinsic confidence about her body language that suggests she could be the one that gets mugged off royally this year, producing an emotional response.

‘Her arms were tight to her body as she sat slightly hunched in her seat, listing the way she likes her ideal man to look by counting each point off on her fingers.

‘She looks as though she might have a history of being less-than-lucky in love and her rather floppy head movement as she spoke could signal a tendency to go from passive to argumentative quite quickly.’

Leanne Amaning

She’s going into Love Island to learn and change after confessing she’s not that open.

But here’s Judi’s take: ‘Leanne aka “The Beyoncé of Walthamstow” Sorry, but even she couldn’t pull that line off with anything like congruent body language, so she’s clearly not as Narcissistic as she’s making out verbally.

‘The line about never having a boyfriend didn’t convince either as her eye movement became reflective and she had to qualify it with the words “technically” and “situationships” so a career in politics clearly beckons for this rather evasive woman.

‘Fear of men? Then why step into the lion’s den that is Love Island? Still, it adds to the drama I suppose. With her spiked fingers and her direct stares to camera Leanne seems to be trying to be all things to all people but once the masks have slipped, we might see a likeable, funny islander lurks beneath.’

Siânnise Fudge

The 25-year-old beauty consultant appears to be confident in what she wants – but does Judi think the same?

‘”I don’t even like fudge”’ FUDGE,’ she said: ‘There’s something scene-stealing about her in a Phoebe-from Friends way as she seems to have styled herself on Kim Kardashian but without the face or curves or the calm sophistication.

The expert continued: ‘Even her incongruent communication style is funny (Saying ‘I’m excited’ but looking the opposite) and hopefully she’ll be making us laugh with her rather than at her.’

Eve and Jess Gale

The 20-year-old twin students who both say they’re confident and good for the show. But we’ll see…

Judi explained: ‘One of these twins did all the talking but very little of it was memorable in this clip so I suppose their USP is mainly their twinness.

‘Are they going in as one islander like twins in Big Brother went in as one housemate? If so, it could be confusing as they get paired off into a threesome. If they’re competing with one another it could be more interesting though.

‘At present they seem to find it hard to not gaze at one another, clearly enjoying their own reflection. I’m guessing the drama will come when the quieter twin, Eve, gets “mugged off” by a man and has to face the wrath of the very loving and protective twin Jess.’

Shaughna Phillips

This 25-year-old thinks she’ll shock her new islanders when they find out she’s chatty, fun and clever, but is she playing up to the cameras already?

‘Bluff and bluster don’t come much more fake-looking than from this Dani Dyer tribute act who hopefully will prove she’s worth more than being seen as a stereotype,’ Judi said.

‘She’s dragged her mum into the arena already and looks spoiling for a fight, using illustrative gestures to show some of the ways she will deal with any man who “mugs me off”.’

She went on: ‘So far, she’s not even got a whiff of their aftershave yet already there’s the double thumbs down, the dismissive hand flick and she’s turned her back on the camera.

‘Wait for her to show her softer side once she’s in the villa though, primarily with the other women as she will know you need allies in there to avoid getting voted out. Tough avenging angel?

‘Expect a speedy change of personality once the show kicks off. She might secretly be likeable.’

Sophie Piper

Rochelle Humes’ sister, Sophie Piper is actually going into the villa to find love – cute – but does Judi think she’ll get what she wants?

‘Another fame-by-association islander although Sophie looks very much like Miss Perfect in terms of looks and personality,’ she stated.

‘With a sister forging a career on prime-time she’s unlikely to be too controversial but I love the way she uses self-effacing verbals to diminish herself, making herself even more adorable.

‘The dimples and congruent smile will be enough to get the guys going weak at the ankles but then she also presents as a total romantic expecting to find someone to spend the rest of her life with in the villa.’

Judi added: ‘Either she hasn’t seen the show then or she’s extra smart and knows this is a winning formula. She poses like a shampoo ad but her “beachball hands” gestures suggest a creative and imaginative thinker.

‘I’m not sure her heart is quite as on her sleeve as she’d like us to believe…could she really struggle to find a man back at home? Still, it’s a convincing, toned-down pitch and it did make her seem really nice.’

Now for the boys, and we don’t think you’re ready…

Mike Boateng

The 24-year-old claims he’s easy to approach and hopes that this personality trait will help him connect with a girl.

And it seems Judi thinks the same: ‘His PC-ness, as in his experience in the force, should mean he has useful people and interpersonal skills and he was quick to revert to heroic stereotype, posing with his arms crossed and legs splayed to make himself look protective and strong.

‘With some battling women going in there he might turn out to be in need of a little protection himself though.

‘If he couples up with the right woman, he could do well in there.’

Connor Durman

The 25-year-old says his trip to Australia has helped him mature and grow up into the man he is today – but Judi is still wary.

She teased: ‘If you’re looking for long-term love and commitment why not pick a naked butler with another woman’s face tattooed all over his bicep?

‘Connor admits he played around but has learnt his lesson which might set alarm bells warning? His tats suggest a spontaneous personality with little in the way of long-term plans and I’m worried about that “ideal” woman on his bicep’s rather pained facial expression that could signal either dislike or permanent orgasm.

‘Either way it’s not promising. He should be popular but mixing the woman tattoo with inkings of half of Longleat safari park plus some flowers and a dove suggests an over-idealistic fear of the opposite sex.

‘He loves his new teeth but over-baring them can look like a snarl.’

Callum Jones

Callum, 23, says he’s a cheeky chappy who is down to earth, but it seems he might be forgotten about.

Judi analysed: ‘Forgettable in among what appear to be stronger characters but knowing Love Island he’ll have more to offer.

‘His pitch is based on the fact he can cook, clean and make a girl laugh (yawn).

‘With his elbows out and his hands on his thighs he looks like the laddish, fun one that might get under the radar with all the other laddish, fun guys in there but then he might just shine through once all the others have proved to be the usual love rats.

‘He’s also less confident than he makes out. Rubbing his hands on his legs suggested sweaty palms and he was quick to turn around in his seat to study the backdrop in a cut-off ritual, hinting at some supressed shyness.’

Nas Majeed

Nas believes he is different to all the other guys on the show, and backed that up by calling himself: ‘Funny, always myself, caring and considerate.’

But Judi thinks there’s more than meets the eye – guess time will only tell.

‘Super-interesting, lovely, baby-faced Nas’s appeal relies strongly on a pseudo-infantile innocence that I’m struggling to be convinced by,’ she stated.

‘He widens his eyes and raises his brows and flashes his congruent, winning smile and he even defines himself as a “Mummy’s boy”. He points to his own chest and he performs the classic “heart” hand gesture to prove he’s as loveable as a small, cuddly puppy.

‘I would ask the women in there to tread carefully though, it’s the innocent looking guys that have caused most of the heartbreak in the past on Love Island!’

Ollie Williams

He’s the heir to the Lanhydrock estate, and calls himself the alpha male, but will he really be able to dominate the villa? Or will this 23-year-old meet his match.

Judi said: ‘This guy looks as though he got lost in the queue for Made in Chelsea and he also looks like a guy who might struggle on a show like Love Island, where personal trainers and naked butlers tend to be seen as more of a prize than blonde doctors and wealthy heirs.

‘There might well be some self-love here too as he unwittingly described himself when asked to describe his ideal woman.

‘He throws his hands out when he says his name as though we should maybe know it already but he’s probably not half as arrogant as he looks in this clip or he might not feel the need to throw the beach that he owns into his opening chat-up lines.’

Has Judi hit the nail on the head? Or will some of our new contestants surprise us in this next season?

Love Island returns Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow jokingly laments her ‘sex life is over’ after moving in with husband Brad Falchuk

MORE: The Witcher fans start petition to make Geralt and Jaskier a couple





