lewis-capaldi’s-ex-paige-turley-already-odds-on-fave-to-win-love-island

Love Island’s winter series hasn’t even started yet and already bookies are placing their bets on Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley being this year’s winner.

The singer, who inspired Capaldi’s break-up anthem Somebody To Love, is about to head into the South African villa on the quest for love (and maybe a sweet fashion deal in the process).

And it seems that her pop star connections are already winning her favour with the bookies, becoming the favourite to win at 10/3 at Ladbrokes.

In fact, 38% of bet currently placed on the other girls at the moment have all been on her… which isn’t too shabby a way to start a programme where you’re in the running for a £50k prize.

Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper isn’t far behind though, second in line with a 3/1 chance of begging the cash.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘With 12 Islanders confirmed, Paige is running away with things in the popularity charts and it looks as though Lewis Capaldi’s ex will be the one to watch.’

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are next up at 5/1 – with Shaughna Phillips at 6/1, Siannise Fudge at 10/1 and finally Leanne Amaning at 12/1.

But all that can change in a matter of days as the new islanders make their way to the South African villa for the first winter series of Love Island.

According to first impressions by body language expert Judi James, Paige better be careful, as it appears she could be in line to be the first to be ‘mugged off’ this year.

She quipped: ‘Hm, she might come with a side order of fame by association thanks to her ex but there’s a distinct lack of intrinsic confidence about her body language that suggests she could be the one that gets mugged off royally this year, producing an emotional response.

‘Her arms were tight to her body as she sat slightly hunched in her seat, listing the way she likes her ideal man to look by counting each point off on her fingers.

‘She looks as though she might have a history of being less-than-lucky in love and her rather floppy head movement as she spoke could signal a tendency to go from passive to argumentative quite quickly.’

Love Island starts this Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.





