lewis-capaldi-wants-a-share-of-paige-turley’s-prize-money-if-his-ex-wins-love-island

Love Island’s Paige Turley wasted no time in mentioning that her ex is Lewis Capaldi – name-dropping the chart topper in her entrance VT.

So Lewis thinks it’s only right that he gets a share of her prize money should she win the series.

The Someone You Loved singer has spoken out on his ex-girlfriend entering the winter edition of Love Island, and while he wishes he had a heads up, Lewis is supporting Paige all the way.

Speaking on The Edge in New Zealand, the 23-year-old said: ‘I’ve known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out. It was very amicable, the split.’

‘She never told me she was going on it,’ Lewis conceded.

‘It would have been a nice heads up. But I mean, fair play, good luck to her.’

The Scottish star continued: ‘I’ll be fing watching it. Aye, I’ll be watching it, I’ll be going “go on Paige, come on”. When she’s on a date with a boy, “come on, kiss him”. I hope she wins.’

And if she does win, Lewis is hoping he gets a bit of commission.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

He said: ‘The prize is like 50 grand. I’ll be like, “well, listen… they asked you to go on it, right… I’m not saying I’m the reason. But also, slide me two grand”.’

Considering Lewis is up for the song of the year Grammy for Someone You Loved, which topped the charts worldwide, we reckon he’ll be ok without the £2,000, though.

In Paige’s entrance VT, she immediately dropped the fact that she and Lewis dated in university.

The 22-year-old said: ‘One of my ex-boyfriends is actually Lewis Capaldi. We dated for a year. According to the papers, the song Someone You Loved was about me.

‘Lewis I’m so sorry, I must have been a bto you.’

And the relationship was exposed to the other islanders in the game Spill The Tea.

But while Paige was keen to talk about her famous ex, reigning Love Island champ Amber Gill wasn’t impressed.

She tweeted: ‘Paige got in that she’s Lewis Capaldi’s ex in seven seconds!

‘She said it’s “the papers” who said the song is about her, but Paige, that’s you that has said that, nobody else is saying it!’

Paige is currently coupled up with Ollie Williams, but there’s trouble in paradise after Ollie admitted to cheating on an ex ‘eight or nine times’.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Stormzy slams Eamonn Holmes amid Meghan Markle racism row: ‘Get the fk out of here’

MORE: NikkieTutorials receives outpouring of love from Ariana Grande, Jeffree Star and Tana Mongeau as she comes out as transgender





