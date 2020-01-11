Home NEWS Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Dave and Mabel lead nominations at the 2020 BRIT...

Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Dave and Mabel lead nominations at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Lewis Capaldi and grime artist Dave have achieved four nominations at this year’s BRIT Awards – with Stormzy and Mabel not far behind with three nominations each.

Both Lewis and Dave are up with nominations in best male solo artist, best new artist, song of the year and the prestigious Mastercard album of the year.

The two will face some tough competition from the likes of Harry Styles, Stormzy and Michael Kiwanuka in both the male solo artist and Mastercard album categories.

Meanwhile, both Stormzy and Mabel are up for three nominations each, with the rapper being up for male solo artist, song of the year with Vossi Bop and Mastercard album with Heavy Is The Head. While Mabel is up for female solo artist and song of the year for Don’t Call Me Up and new artist of the year.

Billie Eilish and Lizzo have both achieved their first BRIT nomination, and will both battle it out in the international female solo artist category alongside Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and Camilia Cabello, while Burna Boy, Dermot Kennedy and Tyler the Creator are nominated alongside eight-time nominee Bruce Springsteen in the international male solo artist category.

Up for group of the year includes Coldplay, with the band achieving their seventh nomination in this category, and their 27th BRIT nomination overall.

Other groups up for the award include Bastille, Bring Me The Horizon, D-Block Europe and Foals.

The reveal of the nominations comes after singer-songwriter Celeste was announced to have won the BRITs rising star award, beating both Beabadoobee and Joy Crookes to take the prize – and in a first, the 25-year-old will also get to perform at the ceremony at the O2 Arena in London, which is to be hosted by Jack Whitehall.

‘It’s a huge honour to be the recipient of the BRITs Rising Star Award 2020,’ she said of her win.

‘Like many others, I grew up watching the BRITs and have been continually inspired by its nominees, winners and the performances.

‘I hope to make the most this incredible opportunity and I can’t wait to perform at the BRITS.’

The BRIT Awards 2020 will take place on 18 February at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV.



2020 BRIT Award nominations

Male solo artist of the year


Dave Neighbourhood


Harry Styles


Lewis Capaldi


Michael Kiwanuka


Stormzy

Female solo artist of the year


Charli XCX


FKA Twigs


Freya Ridings


Mabel


Mahalia

Group of the year


Bastille


Bring Me The Horizon


Coldplay


D-Block Europe


Foals

BRITs rising star


Beabadoobee Dirty Hit


WINNER Celeste


Joy Crookes

New artist of the year


Aitch


Dave


Lewis Capaldi


Mabel


Sam Fender

Song of the year


AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove


Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant


Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location


Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care


Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved


Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up


Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus -Nothing Breaks Like A Heart


Sam Smith featuring Normani – Dancing With A Stranger


Stormzy – Vossi Bop


Tom Walker – Just You And I

Mastercard album of the year


Dave – Psychodrama


Harry Styles – Fine Line


Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent


Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka


Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

International male solo artist


Bruce Springsteen


Burna Boy


Dermot Kennedy


Post Malone Republic Records


Tyler the Creator Columbia

International female solo artist


Ariana Grande


Billie Eilish Polydor


Camila Cabello


Lana Del Rey


Lizzo



