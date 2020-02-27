lewandowski-injury-update:-fractured-tibia-will-keep-bayern-munich-star-striker-out-at-least-four-weeks

Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski suffered a serious injury on Tuesday in his team’s 3-0 win at Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16, leaving him likely out for the second leg on March 18. The Polish front man has been in incredible form this season and is the Champions League’s top scorer with 11 goals after scoring one in Tuesday’s win. The club announced on Wednesday that he has a fractured tibia where it meets the left knee joint. Here’s the official statement from the club: “Robert Lewandowski fractured the tibia where it meets the left knee joint during yesterday’s 3-0 victory at Chelsea. This is the result of an examination carried out by Bayern chief medical officer Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt upon the team’s return from London on Wednesday. After 10 days of immobilization in a cast, he will start rehab. The striker will be out for around four weeks.”Four weeks would see him return somewhere around March 25, which is after the second leg in Munich. It could have been worse, and without him Bayern is still expected to advance as it returns home with a big league. Lewandowski shouldn’t miss any quarterfinal action in April.

The former Dortmund striker has scored four goals in each of the last four seasons and already has 39 in 33 games this season. Bayern is in first place in the Bundesliga with a 15-4-4 record, sitting one point above RB Leipzig and four in front of Dortmund. Bayern’s next game is on Friday against Hertha Berlin — stream it on fuboTV (Try for free).