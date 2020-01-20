“let’s-talk-#withoutfilter,”-pm-tells-students-at-‘pariksha-pe-charcha’

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Pariksha Pe Charcha event in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today encouraged a #withoutfilter discussion with thousands of schoolchildren at his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha” event to address questions on exam stress.

“Let’s start talking then, as they say, #WithoutFilter. We’ll talk like friends, mistakes can happen. And, in my case, if I make a mistake the friends in the media will love it too…” PM Modi said, grinning at his young audience at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium.

“I thought I should host this programme, take some work off your parents’ hands – after all I am part of your family too right?”

The very first question was asked by a student who confessed that the thought of board exams was a “mood-off” for her.

In his reply, PM Modi related how scientists at ISRO overcame their dismay after the failure to land Chandrayaaan’s lander on the moon last year.

“We can learn lessons of success even in our failure. We cannot let demotivation defeat us,” he said.

Beginning the discussion, the Prime Minister said interacting with children through this annual event “touched his heart the most”.

This is the third edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha“. Some 2,000 students and teachers attended the event; 1,050 students were selected through an essay competition.

“Discussion on exams, @examwarriors and the ”Pariksha Pe Charcha” are a part of an endeavour to support our dynamic students and assure them that we are all with them as they prepare for their exams. See you tomorrow at PPC 2020!” PM Modi tweeted earlier.

The students were short-listed on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects – Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.