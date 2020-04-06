let’s-find-out-why-joel-is-better-for-midge:-the-mrs.-marvelous-maisel

After 3 successful seasons of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime. The show has a grip over its viewers. The show has emotionally attached the fans with it. Midge is a free bird following her passion in dealing with life daily. She shared some kind of connect with Joel and Lenny, but if asked who is better for her?

PHOTO CREDIT; POPSUGAR.COM

5 Reasons Why Joel Is Better For Midge?