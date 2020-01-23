‘let’s-all-let-this-go’:-devin-mccourty-wants-to-stop-talking-about-aaron-hernandez

For Devin McCourty, the worst part of the new Aaron Hernandez documentary had nothing to do with the content of it.

The Patriots safety also wasn’t a fan of who the filmmakers of “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” chose to interview – just one teammate of Hernandez, Leigh Bodden, who spent the 2010 season on injured reserve – but said the reaction of viewers toward the family of Hernandez’s victim, Odin Lloyd, was “disgusting.” Lloyd’s family is reportedly being harassed.

McCourty shared his thoughts on Thursday’s episode of his podcast, “Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins.”

“I was listening to the radio today, and because the documentary has come and now everyone’s talking about, ‘Hey, did you see it? What happened?’ the family of Odin Lloyd has received messages via social media, people sending letters, telling them they did a horrible thing and they brought Hernandez down.

“And I’m sitting here like, this family lost their son, their brother, their big cousin. A community lost a young man, and people had the audacity to reach out to this guy’s mom and really say stuff like that.”

McCourty said he didn’t feel like he learned anything new from the three-part series.

“This, to me, was just like, ‘We want you to walk away and think that he was homosexual and he had CTE, and that’s why all of this happened.’ And to me, when I watch a documentary, I want to watch and then manifest and think of stuff on my own. I just felt like it was directly at that the whole time.”

With the families of both Lloyd and Hernandez in mind, McCourty hopes this documentary is the last that will be made about Hernandez.

“I hope this puts the whole thing to bed,” McCourty said. “It’s a very sad story. Within the story, multiple lives lost, kids growing up without fathers, mothers losing – it’s just a very tough story. So hopefully, this is like, ‘All right, let’s all let this go. Let’s let it be whatever it is, and let’s all move on. Let’s stop digging into this.”

Watch the full episode of the podcast below. McCourty begins talking about the documentary at 24: 26.