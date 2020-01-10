‘let-female-lawyers-wear-flat-shoes’,-lady-hale-says-during-final-week-as-supreme-court-justice

Female lawyers should not be required to come to work in high heeled shoes, the country’s most senior judge has said as she prepares to step down from the Supreme Court.
Baroness Hale, the Supreme Court president, said she is still aware of firms at which women are prohibited from wearing flat shoes at work.
“One does again hear stories of women being required to wear high heels by employers. Why should they have to wear high heels? Requiring neatness, tidiness, cleanliness is one thing, requiring a particular image is another,” she told The Evening Standard.
Male lawyers are not subjected to similar edicts she said, branding the practice “outdated”.
In 2017, 152,000 people signed a petition calling for it to be made illegal for a company to require women to wear high heels in the workplace. As the petition surpassed the 100,000 threshold it was submitted to, and debated in parliament.
The government response said: “Company dress codes must be reasonable and must make equivalent requirements for men and women. This is the law and employers must abide by it.”
Progress toward gender equality in the law profession has been achieved but more work remains according to the outgoing Supreme Court president.
For example, she said: “I’ve heard some shocking stories about women barristers being charged out at lower rates for the equivalent work and they’re not realising because they don’t know what their clerks are asking for their male counterparts.”
Beyond the legal profession she said “equal pay is a particularly difficult problem because of the decline in collective bargaining and the growth of individual bargaining and the acceptance of historic differences as sometimes being a good reason for present differences.”
“The balance between rewarding seniority and experience when people are doing basically the same job is a really difficult one but needs to be thought about and tackled,” she added.
Lady Hale’s mandatory retirement comes ahead of her 75th birthday this month. She became the first female member of the Supreme Court in 2004 when she was appointed as a Lord of Appeal to the House of Lords. In 2017 she was appointed to the role of president of the Supreme Court.
Perhaps her most memorable moment at the helm of the highest court in the land came last September when she ruled that Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was unlawful.
Upon her retirement from the Supreme Court, Lady Hale will take up a new role as honorary law professor at University College London.
She will also now sit as a crossbench peer in the House of Lords, as well as working as a judge at Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal.
In addition, she plans to pen “something in the nature of a memoir” upon her retirement, “it won’t necessarily be an autobiography, but something,” she said.