‘let-female-lawyers-wear-flat-shoes’,-lady-hale-says-during-final-week-as-supreme-court-justice

Female lawyers should not be required to come to work in high heeled shoes, the country’s most senior judge has said as she prepares to step down from the Supreme Court.

Baroness Hale, the Supreme Court president, said she is still aware of firms at which women are prohibited from wearing flat shoes at work.

“One does again hear stories of women being required to wear high heels by employers. Why should they have to wear high heels? Requiring neatness, tidiness, cleanliness is one thing, requiring a particular image is another,” she told The Evening Standard.

Male lawyers are not subjected to similar edicts she said, branding the practice “outdated”.

In 2017, 152,000 people signed a petition calling for it to be made illegal for a company to require women to wear high heels in the workplace. As the petition surpassed the 100,000 threshold it was submitted to, and debated in parliament.

The government response said: “Company dress codes must be reasonable and must make equivalent requirements for men and women. This is the law and employers must abide by it.”