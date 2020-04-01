let-edward-cullen-teach-you-all-about-social-distancing-with-pluto-tv’s-twilight-saga-marathon

Now Playing

Twilight fans are having a lot of fun right now reminding everyone that their favorite immortal hunk Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) was demonstrating social distancing before social distancing was even a thing. In the 2008 movie, we first met the suave sparkler in the cafeteria scene, when he and his golden-eyed “siblings” were keeping a careful distance from everyone else in the lunching crowd. Then, when Edward came into close contact with Bella (Kristen Stewart) in their biology lab, he immediately covered his face and made a beeline for the exit sign before any germs could be exchanged between them.

Sure, he only took this space and made that hasty escape so he wouldn’t go on a bloodthirsty rampage and kill the one person whose thoughts he couldn’t already read, but, hey, it still does look like he’s fitting into the situation now (save for the face-touching), so close enough.the way edward cullen invented social distancing …. pic.twitter.com/Qo510VhZSi— jade (@mushypeagirl) March 20, 2020

Some Twilight lovers took a deeper dive into the matter of Edward Cullen becoming Twitter’s accidental poster boy for social distancing and pointed out that it actually makes a great deal of sense that he might end up as a part of this conversation. After all, the character’s backstory is that he was only turned into a vampire after his adoptive father Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) found him dying of the Spanish Influenza back in Chicago in 1918. That virus, of course, became another costly pandemic in our world history that’s being referred to quite often amid the coronavirus crisis. My mom was telling me that 100 years ago there was a pandemic & they didn’t have social distancing so it caused a lot of deaths and I was like “I KNOW mom It was the Spanish flu and Edward Cullen was DYING from it in 1918 before Dr Cullen found him and turned him into a VAMPIRE”— Devyn Pratt (@pratt_devyn) March 19, 2020 Plus, who knows? Maybe it was just some sort of glitter soap that made him sparkle that way? Of course, the best reason to talk about Twilight right now is that the books and resulting films offer some fairly pure escapism that might be nice to revisit in times like these, and, as luck would have it, the Twilight movies are about to be available to watch for free on Pluto TV this month.PlutoTV — a free service that simulates old-school TV with live streaming channels rather than on-demand programs — has revealed that it will be featuring the premiere of all five Twilight Saga installments — Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 — in sequence each night at 8 p.m. ET/PT, starting on Monday, April 6 on Pluto TV’s Spotlight channel. If you’re looking for a movie series that can take you away from the confines of your four walls, well, a trip to Forks, Washington, pretty much always does the trick. Just don’t get a wild hair and try to do the spider monkey maneuver in your own backyard, whatever you do.Pluto TV’s Twilight series roll-out beings with the premiere of Twilight on Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with each sequel airing in sequence each night through Friday, April 10. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, TwilightPhoto: Lionsgate