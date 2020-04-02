let-disney+-offer-you-momentary-escape-with-its-disneyland-inspired-watchlists

Now Playing

If self-isolation is making you feel stir crazy, Disney+ is here to help. While Disneyland remains closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the streaming service has curated a pretty thorough lineup of park-inspired watchlists that might help you get your fix. If you dream of walking down Main Street, U.S.A. in all of its old-timey glory, Disney+ thinks you should watch Lady and the Tramp (both the original animated version and the 2019 live-action remake, if that’s more your style), Mary Poppins, Remember the Titans, and more. If what you really want a serious escape to another world entirely, the Fantasyland watchlist has everything from Alice in Wonderland to both Frozen movies to the newest of the bunch, Onward. And, of course, there’s a watchlist full of exclusively Star Wars titles for everyone who visit Disneyland just to see Galaxy’s Edge.

Take a look at the full list of watchlists now available on Disney+:

Main Street, U.S.A. America’s Heart and Soul America’s National Parks Encore! (Episode 12, “Ragtime”) Glory Road Invincible Lady and the Tramp Lady and the Tramp (2019) Mary Poppins Miracle Old Yeller Pollyanna Remember the Titans Secretariat The Greatest Game Ever Played The Rookie Tomorrowland Apollo: Missions to the Moon Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity Finding Dory Finding Nemo MARS: Inside Spacex Miles from Tomorrowland Mission to the Sun Phil of the Future Science Fair The Rocketeer Toy Story Toy Story 2 Toy Story 3 Toy Story 4 Tron Tron: Legacy WALL-E Year Million Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Fantasyland Aladdin Alice in Wonderland Babes in Toyland Bedknobs and Broomsticks Dumbo Escape to Witch Mountain Fantasia Frozen Frozen II Onward Pete’s Dragon Peter Pan Pinocchio Sleeping Beauty Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Tangled The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad The Little Mermaid The Sword in the Stone Frontierland Davy Crockett and the River Pirates Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier Encore! (Episode 5, “Annie Get Your Gun”) Encore! (Episode 6, “Oklahoma!”) Pocahontas Sheriff Callie’s Wild West Spin and Marty Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventures of Pecos Bill The Adventures of Huck Finn The Journey of Natty Gann Those Calloways Tom and Huck White Fang Mickey’s Toontown A Goofy Movie An Extremely Goofy Movie Chef Donald Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers Donald’s Tire Trouble DuckTales (1990) DuckTales (2017) Fun and Fancy Free Goof Troop Hawaiian Holiday Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Pluto and the Gopher Steamboat Willie Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Star Wars: A New Hope Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Rebels Star Wars: Resistance Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Star Wars: The Clone Wars Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: The Phantom Menace The Mandalorian Critter Country A Bug’s Life Bambi Brother Bear Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Piglet’s Big Movie The Fox & the Hound The Incredible Dr. Pol The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Unlikely Animal Friends Winnie the Pooh Zootopia New Orleans Square Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl The Haunted Mansion The Nightmare Before Christmas The Princess and the Frog Adventureland African Cats Aladdin (1992) Aladdin (2019) Aladdin and The King of Thieves Aladdin: The Return of Jafar Chimpanzee Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa Lost Cities with Albert Lin Lost Treasures of the Maya Moana Swiss Family Robinson Tarzan The Jungle Book The Lion King (1994) The Lion King (2019) The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

