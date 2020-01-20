lessons-have-been-learned,-says-health-trust-after-86-women-are-recalled-over-smear-test-results

Lessons have been learned, says health trust after 86 women are recalled...

A health trust has apologised over the incorrect reporting of cervical smear tests.

The Western Trust (WHSCT) said lessons had been learned, amid claims that delays in contacting patients had been caused by “workload and staffing challenges”.

In late January and early February 2019 a total of 86 women, tested between April and June 2018, received letters from the trust stating that variances were detected in their results and further tests should have been carried out.

For some women the notification came 10 months after their original test, causing considerable distress.

It was categorised as a Serious Adverse Incident (SAI), leading to a review, with a subsequent report containing recommendations and actions.

Last March the trust’s chief executive Dr Anne Kilgallen told a WHSCT Board meeting upon detection of the variances: “The trust immediately set up a review team, alerted the Public Health Agency (PHA) and Department of Health and initiated a review process.”

However, on enquiry, the PHA confirmed it was first informed of the review in January 2019 – seven months after the last smear test had been carried out.