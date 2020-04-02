leslie-jordan-joins-‘call-me-kat’-fox-comedy-series-starring-mayim-bialik

Former The Cool Kids star Leslie Jordan is returning to Fox as a series regular opposite Mayim Bialik in Call Me Kat (fka Carla), the network’s multi-camera straight-to-series comedy, from The Big Bang Theory alums Bialik and Jim Parsons and Warner Bros. TV. Jordan also joins Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt and Cheyenne Jackson in the project based on Miranda Hart’s BBC series Miranda.

Written by Darlene Hunt, Call Me Kat centers around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila (Kurtz) to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

Jordan will play Phil, who works for Kat and bakes all the pastries at the cat cafe. Kat is helping Phil get a new lease on life after his recent breakup with his longtime partner.

Hunt executive produces with Bialik, Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful Productions, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios and Hart. Eric Norsoph produces for That’s Wonderful along with Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught for Sad Clown Productions. That’s Wonderful, Sad Clown and BBC Studios co-produce in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Emmy winner Jordan was most recently seen in a starring role on The Cool Kids, which aired for one season on Fox. His other recent credits include FX’s American Horror Story and Living the Dream. Jordan won a Primetime Emmy for his memorable role as Beverly Leslie during the original run of NBC’s Will & Grace, which he recently reprised in the series’ revival. He’s repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.