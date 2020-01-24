les-trois-vallees:-a-frozen-themed-tour-of-the-world’s-biggest-ski-area

What does the Trois Vallées ski area in France have in common with cinemas around the world? It is currently showing Frozen II – but not in the way you might expect.

Skiers and snowboarders don’t have to take time out from the slopes to follow in the tracks of Elsa, Anna, Olaf et al. Instead Frozen fans can see their heroes around the ski area.

As the name implies, the Trois Vallées spans three valleys and its 600km of pistes are home to several big name ski resorts. At one end, the St Bon valley has Courchevel and its six base villages, in the centre is the Allues valley, with Méribel, and at the other end is the immense Belleville valley, with Les Menuires, St Martin de Belleville and Val Thorens.

And as if that isn’t enough to try and get around in a typical one-week ski holiday, there’s also a connection beyond Val Thorens to the so called fourth valley, the Maurienne, and lesser-known Orelle.

This winter, families heading to the Trois Vallées, perhaps in February half-term, have good reason to cover it all though, because each sector is scattered with Frozen II-themed attractions. Photo points, sculptures and dedicated pistes are linked by a fun, free treasure hunt, with the chance to win prizes. It’s a brilliant idea – and not just for children, since it makes it easy to discover the ski area’s lesser-known quiet pistes.