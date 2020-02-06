Les Ferdinand interview: I've suffered racist abuse from QPR fans

Les Ferdinand has revealed he has been subjected to racist abuse by QPR fans in his role as director of football, but he remains determined to help guide the club into the Premier League.

The 53-year-old has endured a difficult spell at Loftus Road since rejoining the club where he spent eight years as a player in 2014, initially as head of football operations before switching to his current role four months later.

Ferdinand has been charged with the responsibility of helping bring QPR’s balance sheet under control after a sustained period of overspending which included a breach of EFL limits relating to their promotion from the Championship in 2013-14.

Many supporters sympathise with the long-term issues Ferdinand is grappling with, but he claims others have subjected him to vile discrimination.

Racist abuse has blighted football across Europe in recent times and when asked whether he still experienced any such behaviour, the former QPR, Tottenham, Newcastle and England striker said: “I’ve experienced it from my own supporters here, but I understand. People keep talking about it being a football problem, but we’ve seen it now affecting the Royal Family. We saw it discussed at the BAFTAs the other day.

Les Ferdinand with QPR owner Tony Fernandes Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“It was accepted in football. I remember John Barnes playing at St James’ Park in the 1980s and at half-time they took three bags of bananas off the pitch. We’re now saying it is not acceptable but football has always been an arena where people could get away with it en masse.

“I played at Newcastle in the 1990s and was accepted because I scored goals. I grew up in the middle of west London. This is a multicultural club but are you saying to me there are no racist people who support QPR? One hundred per cent there are. Football reflects society. I know that. It is a fact of life.

“I love football, but there are elements I dislike. The racist aspect is one thing. The greed in it is another, the way some agents operate.”

When QPR breached EFL spending limits, the club were found to have had a wage bill of more than £75million, a figure which represented 195 per cent of their turnover of £38.6m.They were relegated after one season and have not returned to the top flight since.

QPR later agreed a £42m settlement with the EFL — which included a £17m fine — and the club have since focused on identifying a more sustainable strategy, which has led to a restricted ability to compete in the transfer market and the de-parture of players. It is understood the club’s wage bill is now below £20m.

QPR’s sole January signing was Jack Clarke on a temporary deal from Tottenham, while Nahki Wells was recalled from his loan spell by Burnley and subsequently sold to Bristol City for £5m

“To try and stay competitive while driving that wage bill down is tough,” said Ferdinand. “There are players who have come through the door, gone out and we’ve got nothing in return for it.

“For a club like QPR to be sustainable, every now and again we’ve got to sell an asset. Some supporters see that but we live in an instant success society.”

Rangers are currently 16th in the table, 12 points off the play-offs and just six above the relegation zone, but Ferdinand insists the time will soon come where QPR can become a force again.

“I don’t think we are too far away from being able to compete,” he said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. The chief executive Lee Hoos and finance director Ruban Ghandi have tightened the purse strings and we have to fit in around that. Hopefully, in a year or two’s time, we can be competitive again.

“When I came into this job, my ambition was to try and get QPR into the Premier League or in a position where we are ready to kick on. My sole ambition was QPR and getting us back to where we need to be. It still is.”