leroy-sane-having-second-thoughts-over-bayern-munich-move-as-german-closes-in-on-manchester-city-return

Manchester City remain keen on keeping Leroy Sane and have not given up hope of tying the German down to a new long-term deal at the Etihad, sources have told Metro.co.uk.

The winger has entered the final stages of his rehabilitation from a cruciate injury and hopes to return to first team training by the start of February.

Sane had been keen on a move to Bayern Munich last summer but City rejected a bid of around £72m from the Bundesliga giants as the offer fell well short of the club’s £100m valuation of the midfielder.

Bayern have maintained their interest in Sane throughout his rehabilitation but a January move was deemed unfeasible given the German is yet to resume full training and they have therefore decided to wait until the end of the season before making their move.

However, City do not view a departure as an inevitability and remain convinced that Sane can be persuaded to stay due to a growing sense in the German’s camp that an immediate move to Bayern this summer would be an unnecessary risk.

Despite the likelyhood of Sane playing again this season, a full recovery from an ACL tear can take up to a year and the German’s team are concerned that it may not be the opportune moment to make a big money move to Bayern.

There is also concern about Bayern’s prospects of winning the Champions League in the near future. Part of the attraction of moving to Bavaria is that Sane would be the star player at the Allianz but he wants a supporting cast that can enable the club to compete for major honours beyond the Bundesliga title.

Sane also feels a debt of gratitude towards City for the way he’s been treated in the last six months and he appreciated the club’s gesture to keep their contract offer on the table throughout his rehabilitation.

City’s desire remains to keep the winger but he will have just 12 months left on his existing deal at the end of the season and the club will not allow him to run the contract down any further, meaning he will be forced into either extending or deciding to move elsewhere.

Pep Guardiola is certainly counting on having the German back for the Champions League knockout stages and believes that he’s around a fortnight away from training with the rest of the group.

‘I think he is close. I spoke with him two days ago and he said to me he is training alone with the ball, he is doing incredibly well,’ said Guardiola.

‘His knee looks really good so I don’t think it is going to take too much time to come back to train with us. I think in the next few weeks he can come back.’

