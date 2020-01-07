leopard-dumped-by-river-after-poachers-rip-out-teeth-and-chop-off-its-paws

A leopard has been discovered by a river with its paws hacked off and teeth ripped from its jaw.

Shocking pictures show the adult male lying face down in the water just outside the Udawalawe National Park in southern Sri Lanka, where as little as 10 leopards are believed to remain in the wild.

Leopards are hunted by poachers for their skin, teeth and nails, which are sold on the black market for use in traditional Asian medicine.

Police have arrested four suspects on suspicion of poaching, according to local reports.

Officers reportedly found the carcass of a baby elephant in the hunt for the poachers, Newsfirst Sri Lanka reports.

It is suspected the calf was killed after eating an explosive bait called ‘hakka patas’. These homemade explosives are increasingly being used by poachers to kill or maim animals in Sri Lanka.

Wildlife photographer Sumudu Soyza visited the park a couple weeks ago and shared the shocking pictures of the mutilated leopard.

She says poaching is a problem in Udawalawe National Park but ‘no one cares’.

She added: ‘This act of crime must not be taken lightly due to the gravity of the situation and it’s consequences.’

Sri Lankan MP Wimalaweera Dissanayake said little has changed to protect these animals over the past 50 years.

He said: ‘We are disappointed with the fact that we were not able to protect these animals, despite having sufficient laws in place to protect wildlife.

‘We lack facilities and human resources to carry out operations to protect animals

‘This was the same response I gave in the 1970s.

‘Even after 50 years, I am saying the same thing. We must find a solution to this matter within the next few weeks.’