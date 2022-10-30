Leonor of Spain stylish in Michael Kors and Chanel: remarkable outing for the future queen!

It was a very important day for the Spanish monarchy. This Friday, October 28, Felipe of Spain was accompanied by his wife Letizia and their two daughters, Sofia, 15, and Leonor, 16, to attend the Princess of Asturias award ceremony. And who other than the princess herself to preside over the event organized by her foundation? Full of confidence, Leonor spoke in front of the assembly and the winners of this edition, under the proud gaze of her parents, her sister and grandmother.

For this very important moment to which she devotes her holidays as a British student at UWC Atlantic College, Leonor from Spain has gone all out. Like her little sister, the 16-year-old teenager (she will be 17 on October 31) has given everything on the look side. Carolina Herrera shoes on her feet, a house chosen by her mother for her own outfit, Leonor showed off in a magnificent black and white sequined dress from Michael Kors. The details have not been left to chance. The young woman wore a pair of feather-shaped earrings from Chanel. An accessory as sparkling as her!