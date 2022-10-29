Leonor of Spain: Royal Princess of Asturias, she impresses in heeled pumps

Since childhood, Leonor of Spain has lived under the cameras of the whole world. Scrutinized, as the future queen of the country, the young girl (who will be 17 years old in a few days), is one of the most appreciated European heiresses, in particular by her people who appreciate above all her seriousness. It must be said that the teenager, always very surrounded by her parents, does not take her duties lightly!

And understands all the tricks: this Friday, she also recalled that before being the direct heiress to the throne, she is princess of Asturias (a region located in the north of Spain) by going to present the prize that bears his name to various foundations during a very serious official ceremony, then by receiving them for a formal dinner. A far cry from the concert the day before, in Oviedo!

And precisely, this time, no candy pink suit for her but a demure and short black skirt with white polka dots, matched to a jacket with the same motif and signed by her mother’s favorite brand, Carolina Herrera. Same brand, moreover, for her increasingly high-heeled pumpswhich show that the young girl is definitely entering the big leagues.

The very wise queen, a great first for Sofia

Always at the side of her father, King Felipe VI, for this kind of great event, the young girl almost succeeded in eclipsing his mother, Queen Letizia ! Particularly wise, the fifties had dropped her backless dress worn a few days ago for a white and gray dress with a turtleneck, chosen from Cherubina, a Spanish brand, which she had already worn in 2019 during a meeting with Camilla Parker-Bowles and Kate Middleton.

But this time, no stiletto heels for her: alongside her husband, the queen wore almost flat Nina Ricci shoes. To show how much her other daughter Sofia, who was next to her, grew up! For the first time, the 15-year-old girl, generally more discreet than her sister, also wore heels (apart from wedge espadrilles in the summer), and was well above her mother, almost reaching the level of her father, who 1.93m.

Dressed in a black and white striped dress, the teenager had in any case once again chose to show off her long legs and caused a sensation again. It must be said that since this summer, she has taken a real place with her parents: finding her sister, who has gone to study in Wales, she had made her first engagements with her before taking center stage during the National Day ceremonies. And still remains as complicit with his eldest!