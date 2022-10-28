Leonor from Spain dares a fluorescent pink suit for a family concert… her divine mother in a velvet dress

Back in Spain for a few days, on the occasion of the All Saints holidays, Leonor of Spain was quick to get noticed! Guest of honour, with her parents and her little sister Sofia, at the closing ceremony of the XXX Musical Week festival which was held in Oviedo in recent days, the young teenager, future queen of the country, arrived in a flashy pink suit that amazed everyone.

A totally unexpected outfit for the young girl, who will be 17 in a few days and who had not yet really dared to wear original outfits, but which shows that she is growing and asserting herself now in real women’s outfits. Combined with a Hugo Boss clutch borrowed from her mother, Queen Letizia, and pink heeled Carolina Herrera pumps, her outfit suited her perfectly well and underlined her radiant air.

It must be said that the young girl was undoubtedly delighted to find her parents, her sister and her country after a few weeks spent in her luxury boarding school in Wales, where she is studying for the second year. Moreover, she was very complicit with her father, King Felipe VI, who, as always, kept her close to him: it must be said that as heir to the throne, the young girl is particularly scrutinized. And especially in the Oviedo region, Asturias, of which she is the titular princess!

But his little sister Sofia was not left out ! Magnificent in a short blue dress signed by the Spanish brand The-Are, the teenager took advantage of a new outing to show her long legs, she who now exceeds her mother and sister in size. Increasingly present in the monarchy for a few months, she had made her first commitments alone with her sister this summer, even going abroad for the Women’s Euro football. Recently, for the National Day, she had been perfect with her parents, almost making people forget the absence of her eldest.

Stayed very close to her mother, Queen Letizia, throughout the evening, she probably observed how radiant the sovereign seemed and tanned in her black velvet dress signed Theresa Helbig (and visibly shortened). Black pumps on her feet, and Carolina Herrera clutch in her hands, the queen showed the public present how fit she has been since the start of the school year. Weakened a few months ago by several reports on her, the sovereign now seems to have returned to the top!