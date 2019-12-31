leonardo-dicaprio’s-ex-girlfriend-toni-garrn-engaged-to-alex-pettyfer-after-christmas-eve-proposal

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Toni Garrn is engaged to Alex Pettyfer after 10 months of dating.

The model is entering the new decade as an engaged woman after Magic Mike actor Alex proposed to her on Christmas Eve.

Toni, 27, shared a sweet snap of herself and Alex, 29, kissing with her glorious engagement ring in plain view.

She wrote: ‘Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever.

‘He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is – so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer.’

Toni famously dated Leonardo from May 2013 to December 2014 and the pair were pretty much inseparable.

The Calvin Klein model even sparked reconciliation rumours in 2017 when they were spotted out together several times.

Toni also took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps showing us how much her life has changed in the last decade.

Once she got to 2019, the model shared a sweet post about her new fiancé.

‘Lastly… in the last year of this decade I met this one… And made 2019 the best year yet… Onto 2020 with this maniac,’ she wrote.

She ended the series with a picture of herself and Alex kissing by a lake with the caption: ‘I still can’t believe it. Ok now for real the last throwback to 2019. Onto 2020 as a wifey.’

Meanwhile, Beastly’s Alex posted the same photo of the engagement news.

‘Some people marry their best friend,’ he captioned it. ‘Some people marry their soulmate I got both.’

Toni and Alex were first spotted together on 24 February when they attended Elton John’s Oscar party together but did not confirm their relationship until later in the year.





