leonardo-dicaprio-‘saves-man-who-fell-overboard-in-the-caribbean’-in-billion-to-one-rescue

Leonardo DiCaprio saved a man who fell overboard in the Caribbean in a “billion to one rescue” after using his luxury boat to search for the missing person.
The Oscar-winning actor was holidaying near the island of St Bart’s when an emergency call went out seeking help to locate the man, The Sun reported.
According to the newspaper, the inebriated 24-year-old French crewman had fallen from a Club Med yacht near St Martin on December 30.
The man had been treading water for 11 hours when he was rescued by DiCaprio’s vessel near Saba island, around 28 miles from St Martin.
“Leonardo played a blinding role in his own real-life Hollywood movie,” a source told The Sun. “[DiCaprio’s crew] were the only responders, and his only chance of survival, despite being hours away.
“The ‘man overboard’ was minutes from drowning when he was found.”
The source added: “The captain put the man’s chances of survival at one in a billion – like winning the lottery twice.”
According to the source, the stranded man was “minutes” from drowning, with darkness falling and a big rainstorm closing in. “He thought he was dreaming after being rescued by one of the world’s most famous faces,” they added.
DiCaprio, 45, who was with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, and some friends provided the man with food, drink and clothes before returning him to coastguards.
The actor was in Los Angeles this week for the Golden Globe Awards after being nominated for the Best Actor category for his role in a new Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.
DiCaprio could be seen laughing along as the ceremony’s host Ricky Gervais joked about the actor’s history of dating younger women.
Ms Morrone, a model turned actor, defended the couple’s relationship in a recent interview, telling the Los Angeles Times: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date”.