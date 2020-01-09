leonardo-dicaprio-‘saves-man-who-fell-overboard’-during-caribbean-holiday-with-girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio has proven he’s the man to call in a crisis after being part of a crew that saved a man who fell overboard in the Caribbean.

It’s not quite your average celebrity encounter.

In a move that would make his Titanic character Jack Dawson proud, the 45-year-old is said to have been on board a boat that successfully located a man who had spent 11 hours treading water in the sea.

The captain of the boat was reportedly told that a Frenchman had fallen from a cruise ship on 30 December.

Leo agreed the boat should be diverted to help the 24-year-old, with the crew managing to spot the man waving his arms after an hours-long search, according to DailyMail.com.

The captain described the encounter to the site as a ‘one in a billion shot,’ since theirs was the only boat looking for the man.

Leonardo was snapped leaving St Bart’s port on a boat, however it’s unclear if it’s the same boat used in the apparent rescue.

Aside from the dramatic mission, the Inception star is currently on holiday on the island with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, 22.

The pair, who have been dating for two years, have been spotted soaking in the sun during their idyllic trip.

And it seems that Titanic has been relevant in more than one way this month, after Leonardo’s pal Brad Pitt made a dig about the movie during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

Thanking his old friend, Brad wasn’t afraid to throw in a quip about a very talked-about moment of the James Cameron movie.

‘I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,’ he began. ‘Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year, his co-stars win awards and get up and thank him profusely and I now know why.

‘He’s an all star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man.’

He added: ‘I thank you. But still… I would’ve shared the raft.’

You and us both, Brad.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Leonardo for comment.





