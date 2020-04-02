leonardo-dicaprio-launches-food-fund-to-help-people-impacted-by-covid-19

Leonardo DiCaprio has co-founded a fund that aims to bring food to those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic: Low-income families, unemployed people, the elderly and children who rely on school lunch programs.

America’s Food Fund, co-founded by DiCaprio and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, has already pledged $12 million to non-profit hunger relief organizations chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

“In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need,” DiCaprio said in a statement (via The Associated Press). “I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support.”

Powell Jobs added, “With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches in jeopardy, making sure people aren’t going hungry is of the utmost urgency.”‘

America’s Food Fund has teamed with GoFundMe for the effort; DiCaprio and Powell Jobs donated $5 million combined, one-third of the fund’s $15 million goal, with Apple contributing an additional $5 million and the Ford Foundation giving $1 million. At press time, the fund stood at $12,290,000.

“In times of need, a plate of food is both vital nourishment and a message of hope from the community, that we care and we’re here to make sure that tomorrow, things will be better,” Andres said in a statement.

Earlier this year, DiCaprio’s Earth Reliance organization donated $3 million to launch the Australian Wildfire Fund.