leonardo-dicaprio-has-no-idea-what-happens-at-the-end-of-inception-either

There’s a few movie mysteries that we’ve just accepted we will never unravel – whether that’s what is in the briefcase in Pulp Fiction, is Deckard a replicant in Blade Runner, or what Bob whispered to Charlotte at the end of Lost In Translation.

And we’re gonna have to add the end of Inception to that list, because even Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t figured it out.

The actor, who starred as Cobb in Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller, has admitted he hasn’t a clue whether Cobb is still in a dream or awake at the end of Inception, nearly 10 years after its release.

Leo, 45, confessed to his confusion while appearing on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt, who was asked to explain how, in his movie Ad Astra, a spaceship stranded near Neptune was able to send energy surges strong enough to impact Earth.

Brad, 56, quipped: ‘I’m not going to explain it to you. I can’t explain it either.’

Leo then chimed in: ‘That’s like Inception for me. What happened? I have no idea.’

Laughing, he continued: ‘You’re just focused on your character, man. I do get involved [with the story], but when it came to Christopher Nolan and his mind and how it was was all pieced together, everyone was trying to constantly put that puzzle together.’

When asked by Maron if Inception made sense, the star cryptically responded: ‘It depends on the eye of the beholder, I guess.’

If you haven’t seen Inception – spoiler alert – it involves DiCaprio playing a thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious through a shared dream world.

At the end of the film, the thief Cobb is reunited with his children, and is seen spinning his totem – a spinning top which spins indefinitely in a dream and topples in real life, thus letting Cobb know if he is in a dream or in reality.

However, the screen cuts to black before we get to see whether the wobbling top falls or not – leaving us unsure as to whether Cobb escaped the dream world.

Everybody has their theories, and Michael Caine, who plays Professor Miles in the film, reckons the final scene is IRL.

Caine said in 2018: ‘If I’m there, it’s real. Because I’m never in the dream. I’m the guy who invented the dream.’

Well, can you tell Leo that, Michael?

However, others accept the ending’s point to be that Cobb walked off without checking whether his totem fell or not, meaning that he’s happy, no matter what state he is in.

Still won’t stop us obsessing, though.





