leo-king’s-stall-name-in-eastenders-has-an-extremely-sinister-hidden-meaning

It’s sinister enough that stalker Leo King (Tom Wells) has followed his victim Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) back to EastEnders – even setting up a stall right beside hers – but fans have spotted an extremely worrying sign in the name of his stall.

Leo is selling health drinks with his business called Nite and Whey. Simple enough, right? But scripy editor Kyri Zindilis has marvelled at how quickly fans have spotted the anagram contained within the seemingly innocent name.

Shift around the letters; and what do you have? Yep, Whitney Dean. Yikes! Any prospect that he might have turned over a new leaf is out of the window then!

Tonight, he expressed even more disturbing behaviour when he snuck behind her in the dark as she reached for her keys – and pressured her into agreeing to a date so that they can sort things out.

He had been following her through the day, buying her a snack at the cafe in advance despite warnings from Martin Fowler (james Bye) and Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami). His obsession clearly knows no bounds and we have seen him lose his violent temper on more than one occasion.

He is claiming that he is in love with Whitney – but viewers can see that his infatuation is either terrifying deep or a cover for angry revenge. Either way, Whitney is in serious danger. And pictures recently revealed a showdown at Tony’s grave where he forces her face into the dirt which buries him.

Despite a beating from Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and warnings from Martin and Kush, Leo continues to express his toxic masculinity, attempting to intimidate Whitney. But how far is he prepared to go?

Anyone who is prepared to set up a business with the anagram of his stalking victim’s name clearly doesn’t have a line in the sand…

