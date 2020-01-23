lena-waithe-splits-from-wife-alana-mayo-just-two-months-after-announcing-secret-marriage

Lena Waithe has confirmed the sad news of her split from wife Alana Mayo, just two months after she announced they had secretly married.

The Master Of None star announced the surprising news in a statement explaining that there are no hard feelings between them.

‘After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,’ read the statement released to People.

‘We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.’

It was only in November that Lena, 35, revealed she had quietly married Alana at a courthouse in San Francisco.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress and scriptwriter said: ‘We didn’t make any announcements or a big [deal].

‘We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust,’ she added in reference to a statue of the former California governor and LGBTQ activist who was assassinated in 1978.

‘It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, “We should get married there”, and I said, “Cool, I’m down”.’

Lena went on to describe it as a ‘humbling day’ to marry the ‘amazing’ Alana, but also to honour the ‘work’ done by gay rights activists to enable them to do so.

‘Everybody should be able to do that,’ she stated of the freedom to marry.

Lena proposed to Alana in 2017 while spending Thanksgiving in Tokyo, Japan.

The following year, the Emmy-winning TV star explained she was having to juggle wedding planning with her ever-busy work schedule and told People: ‘It’s going to be super small, crazy small.

‘It’s almost like an excuse to have fun with our friends.’

She added: ‘We’re anti-stress. We’re trying to make it not a stressful situation, that’s our goal.’

Lena last shared a photo of Lena on her Instagram account back in November, shortly after sharing their wedding news. ‘Queen and Queen,’ Lena captioned the image which sees Alana looking at her lovingly.





