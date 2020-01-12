lemon-fluff-with-limoncello-cream-recipe 

This is a gorgeous old-fashioned family pudding that separates into two quite distinct layers when it cooks; it has a lovely fluffy top and a creamy lemon base, provided it is not overcooked.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 40 minutes

SERVES

four to six

INGREDIENTS

40g butter

225g caster sugar

3 free-range eggs, separated

75g plain flour

2 organic, unwaxed lemons

300ml whole milk

Icing sugar, to decorate

300ml softly whipped cream flavoured with limoncello, or crème fraîche, to serve

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4. Cream the butter until really soft, then add the caster sugar and beat well. Whisk in the egg yolks one by one, then stir in the flour. Grate the rind of two lemons on the finest part of the grater. Squeeze and strain the juice and add the rind and juice, then add the milk. Whisk the egg whites in a bowl until stiff and fold gently into the lemon mixture. Pour into a 1.2-litre pie dish, place in a bain-marie and bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Dredge with icing sugar. Serve immediately alongside the softly whipped cream flavoured to taste with limoncello, or some crème fraîche.

Recipe from Simply Delicious by Darina Allen (Kyle Books, £20). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk