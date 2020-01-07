leighton-bennett-makes-history-but-crashes-out-of-bdo-world-championship-in-first-round

Leighton Bennett became the youngest player ever to appear at a World Darts Championship, but he could not pick up an historic victory as he was beaten 3-1 by Scott Mitchell in the first round at the O2.

Boom Boom turned 14-years-old in December and will also defend his World Youth Championship in London this week, but first had a crack at the senior event.

It was a tough outing against 2015 world champion Mitchell, who was in no mood to do him any favours and Bennett also struggled to find his best form, averaging just 77.58 in defeat in the BDO World Championship last 32.

He did, however, get a set on the board and showed flashes of the brilliance that has seen him labelled a future world champion in either the BDO or the PDC.

Things looked ominous for the teenage sensation as he struggled to find his best form early on and the veteran was happy to punish him.

Bennett failed to get a leg on the board as he lost the first two sets and Mitchell was threatening to end the historic debut in extremely short order.

However, while he couldn’t find a leg in those two sets, his scoring was improving and he looked a lot better in the third set as Mitchell’s form dipped a little.

The 14-year-old got his first ever leg in a senior World Championship and quickly followed it with his first ever set, celebrating it in style on the O2 stage.

Scotty Dog got his game back in order, though, and stopped the youngster’s momentum in its tracks in the fourth set.

Boom Boom won one more leg, but missed two at double 16, before Mitchell took out the same finish to move into the second round with an average of 85.

The pair enjoyed a big hug on stage and they both soaked up the warm applause of the crowd.

