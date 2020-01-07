leighton-bennett-is-making-his-bdo-world-championship-debut-with-phil-taylor’s-backing-to-become-youngest-winner-in-history

Leighton Bennett makes his debut in the BDO World Championship on Tuesday night with more fanfare than most, because he is just 14-years-old and is being tipped to become one of the greatest players in the history of darts.

The teenager, who only turned 14 in December, won the BDO World Youth Championship last year and was confident enough in his own ability to take on the senior tour over 2019.

A run to the final of the Luxembourg Open and five more appearances in semi-finals have seen him qualify for the World Championship where he takes on former winner and grizzled veteran Scott Mitchell in the first round.

Bennett is making history as the youngest player to compete in a BDO World Championship, comfortably breaking Michael van Gerwen’s previous record of 17 years and 257 days, set in 2007.

Boom Boom has been compared to the PDC world number one by 16-time world champion Phil Taylor, who has also backed the 14-year-old to become the youngest world champion in history.

‘Very much so in abilities, but different personalities,’ the Power told Live Darts in March last year on the similarities of Bennett and Van Gerwen.

‘He’s very good, very good. He’s great, a breath of fresh air and a nice kid as well. That means more to me than if he was the best player in the world.

‘A future world champion, it’s entirely up to Leighton, it depends if he can keep focused like he is.

‘He’s a young lad, he’s got a lot of things to discover yet, but of course he could. He could be the youngest world champion ever, it all depends on him, his dedication and his parents, if they keep backing him. It’s a long road ahead, but it’s difficult.’

The Power continued with his point, talking to the Sun: ‘For his age he’s probably the best 13-year-old I’ve ever seen – apart from Eric. He is very good.

‘If anybody is going to challenge the record of being the youngest world champion then it’s this lad. He could do it.

‘My advice is to stay the same, stay exactly the way you are. Keep your feet on the ground. If he earns any money put it in the bank, forget about it, enjoy it when you are older.

‘It’d be easy to get up in the morning and think: ‘I won’t practice today, I’m a champion.’ But I think he’s one who gets up and does his practice in the morning, does his schoolwork, does everything right.’

BDO chairman Des Jacklin is also understandably excited about the talents of the teenager, and feels he could eclipse the legends of the game.

‘I’ve asked people if there was anybody they knew, at any point, that is as good as Leighton Bennett is at this age and the answer is no,’ Jacklin told Metro.co.uk last year.

‘I’ve no doubt he’s better than Phil Taylor was at twice his age.

‘Right now, we’re probably looking at one of the greatest players ever to have played.’

Bennett is taking on Mitchell at around 9pm on Tuesday night and after another string of practice sessions with 2018 PDC world champion Rob Cross, many are backing the youngster to cause an upset.

