leicester-city-vs-chelsea:-premier-league-prediction,-tickets,-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news,-h2h,-odds

Chelsea face another test of their Premier League top-four ambitions as they travel to Leicester City on Saturday.

Frank Lampard‘s Blues sit fourth and boast a six-point lead over next-best Manchester United, but the Red Devils’ signing of Bruno Fernandes could provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a welcome boost.

Leicester have not been at their best of late, but Brendan Rodgers‘ Foxes sit eight points in front of Chelsea – and Lampard’s side must realistically win this game to stand a chance of finishing third.

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2020

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

Kick-off time: 12:30pm​ GMT

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Chelsea

Neither team is in scintillating form, and it could prove to be a tense affair at the King Power. A late goal could decide it either way, but a draw is more likely.

Tickets

Leicester vs Chelsea tickets are currently sold out.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

You can also follow all the coverage on our LIVE match blog.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Leicester wins: 26

Chelsea wins: 56

Draws: 33

Leicester are unbeaten in their last three League games.

Betting odds and tips

Leicester to win: 13/8

Chelsea to win: 9/5

Draw: 11/4

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Leicester: Nampalys Mendy, Wes Morgan and Daniel Amartey are out for the Foxes, but Matty James has an outside chance of returning.

Chelsea: Reece James has a good chance of returning to action, but Tammy Abraham remains a doubt with an ankle injury.

Olivier Giroud could be back, but Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco van Ginkel remain sidelined.

