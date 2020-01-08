leicester-city-vs-aston-villa,-carabao-cup-semi-final:-live-score-and-latest-updates

A place in the 60th League Cup final is at stake over two legs between Leicester City and Aston Villa in the Joachim/Albrighton derby and both have fine pedigrees in Alan Hardaker’s unloved offspring, Villa winning five of eight finals, Leicester three of five. The Foxes and most pundits would fancy their better chances of halting Manchester City’s march to a hat-trick of winning finals in this competition, and a fourth in five years, but Villa, though significantly diminished by a spate of injuries, have enough attacking verve when they click to give Leicester the kind of test Wolves and Norwich posed earlier in the season.

That’s if, of course, Dean Smith picks his strongest available side. He rested everyone he could spare for the 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Fulham but seeing their Premier League match on Sunday is against the champions Man City, something of a free hit, every indication is that he will name his best players. After all, winning at Wembley has a Europa League bonus prize which would be ambrosia to Villa who have been out of European competition since those heady days when Martin O’Neill used to sack it off.